Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 14:37

Two people arrested in connection with suspected cocaine seizure worth €160,000

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the seizure.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of suspected cocaine worth €160,000.

The drug seizure was made on Friday evening at a residence in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, were arrested on Sunday morning in connection by investigating gardaí.

They are both currently being detained at Wicklow Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí have said that the investigation is ongoing.

