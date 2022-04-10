Hauliers to bring Dublin 'to a standstill' in protest over rising fuel prices

A group of hauliers are threatening to bring Dublin to a standstill in protest over rising fuel prices.

The protest, which is due to take place on Monday, is being organised by People Of Ireland Against Fuel Prices.

The group is demanding that the Government do more to help as it has said the high cost of fuel has left many in crisis.

Protesters are set to gather on the M1, M4, M7, M11 and M50 from 3am on Monday morning.

Elsewhere, a pedestrian protest is being planned for outside the GPO on O'Connell street.

The group have said that the protest will not be a one-day event, but a "long drawn out process" until demands are met.

However, representative bodies for the haulage sector are distancing themselves from the rally.

Speaking to Newstalk, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, Eugene Drennan, said its focus is in the wrong place.

"The Government, certainly they could do a little more for us, but they have done a substantial amount," Mr Drennan said.

"Really they should be going to their customers, quite a lot of the very wealthy PLCs of this country, and the co-operative societies and some of the quarry people haven't come to the table to take care of their hauliers and give increases.

"That's where the focus should be now."

More to follow...