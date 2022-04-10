Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 10:36

Body of man who has been missing for five months discovered in Co Glaway

Stephen Cunningham was last seen at Dunnes Stores, Briar Hill on November 6th, last year.
Sarah Slater

The body of a man missing for the last five months has been discovered in the Maam Cross area of Galway.

There was a renewed focus in the search for 32-year-old Stephen Cunningham after some of his belongings were found in an area between a small lake and Maam Cross several days ago.

Shoes and socks believed to belong to Mr Cunningham were discovered near a lake several miles from the area, prompting fresh searches by Gardaí and army units.

Gardaí and emergency services carried a search of the area on Saturday and his remains were found shortly after.

His family had appealed for volunteers to take part over the weekend.

Mr Cunningham was last seen at Dunnes Stores, Briar Hill on November 6th, last year.

His car, a silver Volkswagen Passat, was found at Bunnakill, Maam Cross the following day.

In a social media post, Mr Cunningham’s sister Aoife said her family are heartbroken but thanked the public for their support since last November.

