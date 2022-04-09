Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 13:07

INMO: View of nurses should be represented on new Covid-19 Advisory Group

The group, which is to replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), has been established to guide Ireland through the next stage of the pandemic.
INMO: View of nurses should be represented on new Covid-19 Advisory Group

The view of nurses should be represented as part of the Government's new Covid-19 Advisory Group, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

The advisory group, which is to replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), has been established to guide Ireland through the next stage of the pandemic.

Some 20 members of the Covid-19 Advisory Group announced by the Department of Health on Friday evening include former Nphet members Dr Tony Holohan, Dr Ronan Glynn, Dr Colm Henry, Professor Philip Nolan and Professor Mary Horgan.

Other members of the new group include professors Luke O'Neill and Paddy Mallon, as well as other consultants, professors and lecturers.

Following the announcement, the INMO said it was a mistake to exclude their profession from the newly established group.

"Excluding nursing and midwifery from a panel that will advise government going forward shows a distant and unrealistic approach to the pandemic which actually ignores the reality of the situation in the health services," INMO deputy general secretary, Edward Mathews said.

"Theoretical, research, and on the ground perspectives are essential and underrepresented in the membership of this new body - and will ensure a particular, but not particularly accurate picture as time moves forward.

"The total exclusion of the voice of the largest group of health professionals is a mistake."

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr Mathews said nurses' frontline experience should be considered.

"We welcome the perspective of fresh thinking but nursing and midwifery is not at all represented in the new group," Mr Mathews said.

"What is very important is that Covid-19 continues to have very significant impacts on the health service.

"Nurses and midwives are the single largest group of health professionals and are able to provide an on the ground perspective in relation to how Covid-19 is effecting the health service 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

More in this section

Paralysed woman describes moment ‘evil, sadistic’ neighbour tried to murder her Paralysed woman describes moment ‘evil, sadistic’ neighbour tried to murder her
Hugh Wallace says income at architectural firm 'fell off the earth' during Covid Hugh Wallace says income at architectural firm 'fell off the earth' during Covid
Murder accused barrister granted bail on strict conditions pending trial Murder accused barrister granted bail on strict conditions pending trial
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more