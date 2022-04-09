Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 10:29

Airport chaos: Passengers queue outside terminals at Dublin Airport amid delays

DAA, the airport operator, has said it is expecting between 60,000 and 80,000 passengers to travel through the airport on Saturday and Sunday.
Extremely long queues have been reported at Dublin Airport, with this weekend expected to be the airport's busiest one since before the pandemic.

It comes after significant delays were reported on Friday morning, with passengers taking up to 70 minutes to pass through security.

People travelling are being asked to turn up three and a half hours before their flight due to a shortage of security staff.

However, amid the morning rush, passengers were asked to queue outside the terminals.

In a tweet early on Saturday morning, DAA said that it was “currently filtering passengers into the terminal buildings in an orderly manner to join check in & security queues which are moving.”

According to DAA, passengers are following advice to arrive early for fights during "this very busy Easter holiday time".

Speaking to Newstalk, DAA spokesman Graeme McQueen said the operator was recruiting about 300 new employees - but the delays will continue for several months.

"Dublin Airport is going through a process at the moment where we are trying to ramp up our operation again after Covid," Mr McQueen explained.

"There is a mass recruitment drive going on at the moment in order to get more security screeners in.

"Once they come onboard that's going to make a huge difference but for the moment people are going to have to expect longer queues and the airport is going to take longer to get through.

"That is going to remain the case through Easter, probably through May as well and into June."

On Wednesday, DAA announced a new plan to tackle delays ahead of the busy Easter break.

The plan incudes the recruitment and training of a “significant number” of additional security screening staff, deployment of a task force, a targeted communication campaign and keeping security in Terminal 1 open 24/7 to reduce the build-up of queues.

