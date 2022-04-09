Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 10:34

Suspected cocaine seized during search in Co Wexford

A residence in Enniscorthy was searched by gardaí on Friday.
Suspected cocaine seized during search in Co Wexford

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have seized approximately €160,000 of suspected cocaine during a search in Co Wexford.

As part of Operation Tara, a residence in Enniscorthy was searched under warrant on Friday evening by gardaí from the Wicklow Detective and Drugs Units, Enniscorthy Detective Unit and the South Eastern Region Armed Support Unit.

A garda spokesperson said the search was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Arklow and Enniscorthy areas

No arrests have been made at this stage.

More in this section

P&amp;O ferry released from detention after being reinspected by officials P&O ferry released from detention after being reinspected by officials
Hugh Wallace says income at architectural firm 'fell off the earth' during Covid Hugh Wallace says income at architectural firm 'fell off the earth' during Covid
Paralysed woman describes moment ‘evil, sadistic’ neighbour tried to murder her Paralysed woman describes moment ‘evil, sadistic’ neighbour tried to murder her
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more