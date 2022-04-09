Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 09:31

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shooting incident in Dublin

A man, aged in his 20s was taken to Tallaght hospital for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. 
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in Dublin on Friday.

The incident, which took place at Cherrywood Grove in Clondalkin, is believed to have occurred at around 5pm.

A man, aged in his 20s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene is currently preserved, and a technical examination has been completed.

As investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made, gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí can be contacted at Clondalkin Garda station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

