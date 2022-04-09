Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 08:46

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

The Russian missile attack on a crowded train station in Ukraine features heavily on Saturday's front pages.
Saturday's front pages are dominated by a Russian missile which was fired at a train station in Ukraine, the controversy surrounding Dr Tony Holohan's Trinity College position, and the Grand National.

The Irish Times and the Irish Examiner both lead with the killing of at least 50 in Ukraine after Russian forces fired a missile at a crowded train station.

The Irish Sun also leads with the killing of civilians at the Ukrainian train station, saying "evil has no limits".

The Irish Daily Mail reports that Dr Tony Holohan accepted his new role at Trinity College weeks ago after it had been planned by the Department of Health "for months".

Elsewhere, the Irish Daily Star leads with Rachael Blackmore competing in the Grand National on Saturday.

And the Belfast Telegraph leads with the conviction of Raymond O'Neill for the murder of mother-of-three Jennifer Dornan.

In the UK, the front pages are predominantly concerned with the chancellor’s spouse paying UK taxes on all her income, Russian bombs and speculation surrounding Queen Elizabeth’s health.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, i and The Times all carry Rishi Sunak’s wife’s announcement she is to start paying UK taxes, with the latter calling the decision a move made to “save his career”.

The Independent adds to the furore surrounding Akshata Murty’s financial affairs with revelations about her husband, with the paper claiming Mr Sunak is listed as a “tax haven beneficiary”.

Elsewhere, The Guardian, FT Weekend and The Sun splash with news from Ukraine at least 50 people were killed at a railway station while trying to flee the war.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Express react to the queen pulling out of the Maundy Day church service, speculating over her health.

And the Daily Star leads with a report the “battle against pirates” will be fought with satellites sent from Cornwall.

