Sat, 09 Apr, 2022 - 08:07

More than 200 candidates confirmed for Stormont Assembly election

Sinn Féin is running the highest number of candidates, with 34 across Northern Ireland’s 18 constituencies.
Rebecca Black, PA

Some 239 candidates have been confirmed as running in the Stormont Assembly election.

The DUP is running 30 candidates, the UUP is running 27, the Alliance Party is running 24 – while the SDLP is running 22 for the 90 available Assembly seats.

The TUV is running 19 candidates, the Green Party is running 18 and People Before Profit is running 12, as is Aontu – while the Workers Party is running six candidates and the PUP is running three candidates.

The Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP) and the Socialist Party are each running two candidates, while the Northern Ireland Conservatives, Cross Community Labour Alliance (CCLA), Resume NI and Heritage Party are each running one candidate.

And there are 24 independent candidates.

Voters will go to the polls in Northern Ireland on May 5th.

