P&O ferry released from detention after being reinspected by officials

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

A P&O ferry has been released from detention after being reinspected by maritime officials, it was announced on Friday.

The European Causeway was detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last month following the sacking of almost 800 workers in the UK by the company.

The UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the reinspection took place at the request of P&O.

A spokesperson for the MCA said: “The European Causeway has been released from detention following a reinspection of the ferry over the past two days.

“There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries planned for the weekend.”