Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 21:08

Woman (70s) dies in Co Meath road collision

The fatal collision between a car and a van occurred this afternoon on the N2 at Balrath Cross
A woman in her 70s has died following a road traffic collision this afternoon in Co Meath.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision between a car and a van on the N2 at Balrath Cross at approximately 3.35pm.

The driver of the car, the woman aged in her 70s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to the mortuary at Navan Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

The road where the collision occurred remains closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators is under way.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for any road users with video footage, including dash cam, to make this available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Navan Garda station 046 903 6100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

