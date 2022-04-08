New and familiar faces as group to replace Nphet confirmed

The members of a new group to replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and guide Ireland through the next stage of the Covid-19 pandemic have been confirmed.

The 20 members of the Covid-19 Advisory Group announced by the Department of Health this evening include former Nphet members Dr Tony Holohan, Dr Ronan Glynn, Dr Colm Henry, Prof Philip Nolan and Prof Mary Horgan.

New members not previously members of Nphet include well-known professors Luke O'Neill and Paddy Mallon.

Other members of the group, which will be chaired by the chief medical officer Dr Holohan, include consultants, professors and lecturers.

The group will advise the Government “on how best to maximise Ireland’s medium to long-term preparedness” against Covid-19 and monitor new evidence on technologies, practices and interventions for its detection and control.

It comes as Ireland transitions “from the emergency phase of the pandemic” to a phase where the focus moves from regulation and restrictions to “public health advice, personal judgement and personal protective behaviours.”

Confirming the group’s members, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it “includes a wide range of expertise.”

“Our hospitalisations are falling at present, which is reassuring. However, Covid-19 remains a threat and there is no way to know for sure what lies ahead. We need to be prepared.

“The Covid-19 Advisory Group will make best use of national expertise, international data and evidence.

"I would like to thank the members of the group for volunteering their time and energy to Ireland’s ongoing response to this pandemic."

Covid-19 Advisory Group members: