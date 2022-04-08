Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 15:25

Covid: Ireland logs 5,883 cases as second Omicron surge slows

Just a fraction of cases were officially recorded during the latest wave amid the rolling back of the test and trace system
Covid: Ireland logs 5,883 cases as second Omicron surge slows

Ireland logged 5,883 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday as a second surge driven by a sub-variant of Omicron appeared to slow.

At the height of the latest wave in March it is believed that the country was likely seeing “several hundred thousand” new cases each week, with just a fraction officially recorded amid the rolling back of the test and trace system.

2,845 new cases were confirmed by PCR test on Friday, while a further 3,038 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

Pressure is continuing on hospitals, with 1,182 Covid-19 patients hospitalised as of this morning, including 58 in ICU.

Separate from those with the virus, there were a further 447 people waiting for a hospital bed this morning, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

360 people were waiting in emergency departments, with another 87 in wards elsewhere and 10 people waiting in children's hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick had the largest number of patients on seats or trolleys, with 91 waiting for a bed.

More in this section

Girl hit by train near her home in Co Tipperary settles case for €400,000 Girl hit by train near her home in Co Tipperary settles case for €400,000
Garda divers recover second body from Clare sea in under 24 hours Garda divers recover second body from Clare sea in under 24 hours
Man convicted of sexually assaulting woman while she was asleep Man convicted of sexually assaulting woman while she was asleep
Examiner given extra time for survival plan for Drogheda firm

Examiner given extra time for survival plan for Drogheda firm

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more