Aaron Brady witness tampering case adjourned for book of evidence

By Tom Tuite

Convicted Garda killer Aaron Brady’s case for perverting the course of justice during his trial has been adjourned for two weeks for prosecutors to complete a book of evidence.

Brady is accused of conspiring to persuade a key State witness not to testify during his trial for murdering Detective Adrian Donohoe.

Brady, 31, of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had denied capital murder for shooting Detective Garda Donohoe dead during a robbery at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on January 25th, 2013.

However, he was handed a life sentence after being found guilty at the Central Criminal Court in August 2020.

Following an investigation by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), Brady and two other men were charged on Monday and were remanded following a district court appearance that day.

He is accused of conspiring with co-defendant Dean Byrne to persuade Daniel Cahill, a prosecution witness in his trial, not to give evidence, to pervert the course of public justice, between April 8th and June 22nd, 2020.

During the trial, which ran from January to August that year, Mr Cahill testified he overheard Brady say he shot a garda.

Brady has a second charge that on a date unknown between February 20th and May 7th, 2020, he video-recorded the playing of a video-recorded witness interview between Ronan Flynn and members of An Garda Síochána, thus embarking upon a course to pervert the course of public justice.

Both charges are contrary to Common Law and can, on conviction, result in unlimited fines and jail sentences.

Their resumed case was listed at Cloverhill District on Friday.

Judge Victor Blake remanded Mr Byrne in continuing custody to appear again on May 6th while Brady’s case was adjourned until April 22nd for prosecutors complete their books of evidence.

The DPP directed that he would face trial on indictment in a higher court.

The third defendant, Glen Holland of Rory O’Connor House, Hardwicke Street, Dublin 1, was charged with unlawful possession of a mobile phone in prison from August 7th – 28,th 2020.

His case is to be dealt with at district court level.

On Monday, he was granted bail to appear again on May 9th.