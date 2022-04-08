Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 16:14

Child seriously injured after traffic collision in Galway

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene n at Dunlo Quay, near the L4602, in Ballinasloe, Co Galway this afternoon.
Kenneth Fox

A young child has been seriously in a road traffic collision in Galway.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at Dunlo Quay, near the L4602, in Ballinasloe, Co Galway this afternoon.

The collision occurred at 12.10pm and involved a mini-bus and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, who is a female child was taken to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place. A forensic collision examination has been scheduled.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling near the Dunlo roundabout and the L4602 between 12.05pm and 12.20pm and who has camera (including dash cam) footage are asked to contact gardaí.

They are urging anyone with information to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station at 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

