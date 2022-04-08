Over a third of remote workers feel lonely compared to being in an office environment

More than a third of remote workers have said they feel lonely when compared to being in an office environment, new research has found.

Microsoft's latest Work Trends Index, which surveyed 600 Irish people working from home, found high levels of disconnection, demotivation and loneliness.

When asked about company culture, 23 per cent said they felt removed, while a third said that their team culture had deteriorated.

Some 44 per cent of said it is hard to build trust with colleagues in a remote environment, with many feeling disconnected.

The index found that a positive work culture was important for workers, with 59 per cent placing the most value on it.

Other things workers cited as important included flexible working hours, which was flagged by 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, more than a quarter of those surveyed said a lack of flexible working options led them to look for new jobs last year.

Speaking to Newstalk, Caroline Reidy, from the HR Suite, said companies need to adapt their practices to suit remote and hybrid models.

"The survey is calling out, and we are hearing from employers and employees calling out," Ms Reidy said.

"We need to do communication better, we need to do collaboration better we need to do engagement better."

According to the findings, poor company culture and a negative impact on mental health were also among the reasons workers left their jobs in 2021.