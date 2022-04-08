New electric and plug-in hybrids accounted for 21% of new cars licensed in Q1 of 2022

New electric and plug-in hybrid cars accounted for 21 per cent of all new cars licensed in the first quarter of 2022, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The total number of new cars licensed in March rose by 11 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2022, 26 per cent of new private cars licensed were diesel, compared with 36 per cent in the same period in 2021.

According to the figures, there was a fall of 2,688 (41 per cent) in the number of used private cars licensed in March.

Commenting on the data, Nele van der Wielen, from the CSO said: “Today’s figures from the CSO show the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland.

“The number of new electric cars licensed has more than doubled from 2,314 in the first quarter of 2021 to 5,388 in 2022.

“At the same time the number of new diesel cars is decreasing.

“For the first quarter of 2022, 10,609 new cars licensed were diesel cars compared with 14,266 in the same period in 2021.”

The data from the CSO is based on the National Vehicle and Driver File compiled by the Department of Transport.