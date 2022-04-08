Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 12:59

New electric and plug-in hybrids accounted for 21% of new cars licensed in Q1 of 2022

The total number of new cars licensed in March rose by 11 per cent compared with the same month last year.
New electric and plug-in hybrids accounted for 21% of new cars licensed in Q1 of 2022

New electric and plug-in hybrid cars accounted for 21 per cent of all new cars licensed in the first quarter of 2022, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The total number of new cars licensed in March rose by 11 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2022, 26 per cent of new private cars licensed were diesel, compared with 36 per cent in the same period in 2021.

According to the figures, there was a fall of 2,688 (41 per cent) in the number of used private cars licensed in March.

Commenting on the data, Nele van der Wielen, from the CSO said: “Today’s figures from the CSO show the continued growth in the number of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles licensed in Ireland.

“The number of new electric cars licensed has more than doubled from 2,314 in the first quarter of 2021 to 5,388 in 2022.

“At the same time the number of new diesel cars is decreasing.

“For the first quarter of 2022, 10,609 new cars licensed were diesel cars compared with 14,266 in the same period in 2021.”

The data from the CSO is based on the National Vehicle and Driver File compiled by the Department of Transport.

More in this section

Father speaks of joy after 11-year-old son is named Limerick Person of the Year Father speaks of joy after 11-year-old son is named Limerick Person of the Year
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
BBC to hand over material from Troubles documentaries for terrorism probe BBC to hand over material from Troubles documentaries for terrorism probe
Watt to appear before Oireachtas committee for questions on Holohan secondment

Watt to appear before Oireachtas committee for questions on Holohan secondment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more