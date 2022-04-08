Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 12:01

Number of people on the seasonally adjusted live register increased by 10.3% last month

Some 181,900 people were recorded on the seasonally adjusted Live Register in the month to March, which is up 17,000 from February.
Number of people on the seasonally adjusted live register increased by 10.3% last month

There was a 10.3 per cent increase in the number of people on the seasonally adjusted live register in March, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Some 181,900 people were recorded on the seasonally adjusted live register in the month to March, which is up 17,000 from February.

Meanwhile, the unadjusted live register total stood at 178,996 for March.

As the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has ended, all PUP recipients have either transferred to a Jobseeker’s scheme or had their PUP claim closed.

However, as of February, there was an estimated 258,952 people still being supported by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

Of those in receipt of EWSS support, an estimated 24.9 per cent are aged 25 or under.

According to the figures, there were 465,634 people who were on the live register or who benefited from the Covid-19 income supports in February.

This was down from the 939,789 recorded in February 2021.

More in this section

Father speaks of joy after 11-year-old son is named Limerick Person of the Year Father speaks of joy after 11-year-old son is named Limerick Person of the Year
Man convicted of manslaughter of his boss who he left to die on toilet floor appeals sentence Man convicted of manslaughter of his boss who he left to die on toilet floor appeals sentence
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
Watt to appear before Oireachtas committee for questions on Holohan secondment

Watt to appear before Oireachtas committee for questions on Holohan secondment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more