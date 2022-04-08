Number of people on the seasonally adjusted live register increased by 10.3% last month

There was a 10.3 per cent increase in the number of people on the seasonally adjusted live register in March, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Some 181,900 people were recorded on the seasonally adjusted live register in the month to March, which is up 17,000 from February.

Meanwhile, the unadjusted live register total stood at 178,996 for March.

As the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has ended, all PUP recipients have either transferred to a Jobseeker’s scheme or had their PUP claim closed.

However, as of February, there was an estimated 258,952 people still being supported by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

Of those in receipt of EWSS support, an estimated 24.9 per cent are aged 25 or under.

According to the figures, there were 465,634 people who were on the live register or who benefited from the Covid-19 income supports in February.

This was down from the 939,789 recorded in February 2021.