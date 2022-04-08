Man arrested over Belfast security alert released by police

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man who was arrested by police investigating a security alert which led to Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney being evacuated from a peace event has been released.

The 33-year-old was held by detectives after the search of a house in north Belfast on Thursday.

Mr Coveney had to leave the event organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation in north Belfast on March 25th.

The Houben Centre in the Crumlin Road was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross Church was disrupted.

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the church.

One man has already appeared in court in connection with the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said the investigation is continuing.