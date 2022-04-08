Taoiseach calls for Holohan secondment to be 'paused' for report

James Cox

The Taoiseach has called on the secondment of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to Trinity College Dublin to be paused pending a reassessment.

The Government is due to receive a report on the process around the appointment next week.

There is some anger at Cabinet around the move which will see Dr Holohan paid his existing salary by the State despite taking up a new job.

Speaking in Helsinki, Micheál Martin said there has to be full transparency about the move.

The Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform John McGuinness has said that the Department of Health Secretary General, Robert Watt, and the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath, will be asked before the committee to answer questions on the secondment of Dr Tony Holohan.

In an interview on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1, Mr McGuinness spoke of his “serious concerns” about how the secondment of Dr Holohan to Trinity College Dublin was handled by the Secretary General of the Department.

“It is quite a mess within the Department. It shows a certain dysfunction within the department, and we need to clarify it.

"I have serious concerns about how the Department reached the decision in relation to all of this and also the fact that the Minister (of Health) was not informed. Minister McGrath was not informed."