Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 08:13

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Friday's front pages.
Friday's front pages are dominated by the expulsion of two Irish diplomats from Moscow and Dr Tony Holohan's secondment to Trinity College.

The Irish Times reports that Dr Holohan's secondment was signed off on by head of the Department of Health, Robert Watt.

The Irish Examiner leads with the expulsion of two Irish diplomats from Russia, along with a story on the advisory group that will replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The Irish Independent reports Dr Holohan's salary will be €30,000 higher than other Trinity professors.

The Irish Daily Mail also leads with the expulsion of the two diplomats, along with comments from Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond, who has been calling for the expulsion of all Russian diplomats from Ireland.

The Irish Sun leads with a story on Russian troops killing civilians in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.

The Irish Daily Star leads with the midlands rape trial verdict, in which a jury convicted four men of a range of sexual assaults of a teenage girl in a car six years ago.

The Irish Mirror leads with the fall-out from the expulsion of two Irish diplomats from Russia.

The Echo leads with a story on refugees being welcomed to Cork.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a Stormont whistleblower case.

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak's wife’s tax status continues to lead Britain's papers on Friday.

The Independent leads on what has been called the “breathtaking hypocrisy” of Mr Sunak on his family’s tax status, while The Guardian says his wife may have avoided £20 million on her bill.

The chancellor’s allies are claiming the leaks regarding the tax controversy are coming from Number 10, according to The Daily Telegraph, while The Times says Mr Sunak fears a “hit job”.

The Daily Mirror says taxpayers have paid £50 million to Akshata Murty’s company, while the chancellor’s response is front page of The Sun.

Meanwhile, the i says Mr Sunak blocked plans to ease the cost-of-living crisis, while the Daily Express reports the high bills could continue for three years.

The UN has “finally” acted on human rights abuses by Russia, according to Metro.

The Financial Times leads on a call for a war crime inquiry from aluminium producer Rusal.

UK health secretary Sajid Javid has told the NHS to protect single-sex spaces, according to the Daily Mail.

And the Daily Star reports customers have stripped shelves of crisps ahead of a recipe change.

