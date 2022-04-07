Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 21:42

Pedestrian seriously injured following road traffic collision in Co Waterford

The collision, which happened around 4.30pm on the R671 at Ballymacarbry, involved a van and a pedestrian.
Gardaí area appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co Waterford.

The pedestrian, described by Gardaí as a female youth, was taken to Children's Health Ireland at Temple Street, Dublin, where she is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The driver of the van was not injured during the collision.

Gardaí have said that the road will remain closed overnight with a forensic collision examination due to take place on Friday morning. Meanwhile, local diversions are in place.

Any road users who were travelling on the R671 between 4.25pm and 4.40pm with camera footage is being asked to make it available for the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station at 058 48 600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

