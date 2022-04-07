Michael Lynn made no reply to multi-million euro theft charges, court hears

Brion Hoban

A multi-million euro theft trial has heard evidence of former solicitor Michael Lynn being arrested and charged.

Mr Lynn (53) is on trial accused of the theft of around €27 million from seven financial institutions.

Mr Lynn, of Millbrook Court, Red Cross, Co Wicklow, has pleaded not guilty to 21 counts of theft in Dublin between October 23rd, 2006 and April 20th, 2007.

It is the prosecution case that Mr Lynn obtained multiple mortgages on the same properties in a situation where banks were unaware that other institutions were also providing finance.

The financial institutions involved are Bank of Ireland Mortgages Bank Ltd, Danske Bank, Irish Life and Permanent, Ulster Bank, ACC Bank PLC, Bank of Scotland Ireland Ltd, and Irish Nationwide Building Society (INBS).

Giving evidence on Thursday, Inspector Patrick Linehan told Patrick McGrath SC, prosecuting, that he was the lead investigator in this case and that he arrested Mr Lynn on foot of 21 warrants.

Inspector Linehan said Mr Lynn was brought to a garda station where he was charged with 21 charges covered by the warrants. He said Mr Lynn made no reply when each charge was put to him.

He said the charges laid against Mr Lynn were the charges included in the book of evidence and based on which he is now before the courts facing trial. He said Mr Lynn was remanded in relation to these matters and ultimately got bail.

Inspector Linehan agreed with Feargal Kavanagh SC, defending, that he was in charge of the investigation, and he decided who to interview and get statements from.

He said initially Irish Life and Permanent reported the matter to gardaí. He said gardaí also received a couple of referrals from the High Court which were assessed, and an investigation was launched.

Mr Kavanagh asked the inspector whether it was the duty of An Garda Síochána to gather evidence that does not just help the prosecution, but also to make sure they had not missed anything that might help the defence.

Inspector Linehan answered that it was the job of gardaí to be impartial and to gather all information that either proves or disproves the charges.

The trial is not sitting on Friday and will resume on Monday before Judge Martin Nolan and a jury.