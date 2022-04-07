Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 18:26

Gardaí launch investigation after man dies in fatal workplace incident in Co Dublin

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí launch investigation after man dies in fatal workplace incident in Co Dublin

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the death of a man in a fatal workplace incident in Co Dublin.

The incident, which occurred on the Cappagh Road, Finglas, happened at around 8.20pm on Wednesday.

The man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The Health Safety Authority has been notified, and a file is being prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Woman loses damages claim over alleged scalding from hotel room kettle Woman loses damages claim over alleged scalding from hotel room kettle
Covid: 7,005 cases as Ireland records one of the lowest rates of excess deaths in the EU Covid: 7,005 cases as Ireland records one of the lowest rates of excess deaths in the EU
Minister insists housing plan has made 'significant progress', despite delays Minister insists housing plan has made 'significant progress', despite delays
Man convicted of manslaughter of his boss who he left to die on toilet floor appeals sentence

Man convicted of manslaughter of his boss who he left to die on toilet floor appeals sentence

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more