Dogs Trust looking to find a home for 'miracle dog' Gracie

Kenneth Fox

Dogs Trust are hoping to find a home for "miracle dog" Gracie who was found with a wooden skewer protruding from her side.

She came into the charity’s care after being found as a stray by a local authority dog warden.

The two-year-old Lurcher was so hungry that she had resorted to eating whatever she could find to survive, including rubbish.

After being examined by a vet upon arrival, she was found to be underweight, had pressure sores and skin issues, but otherwise appeared in good health.

The dog was not microchipped, so there was no way to contact her previous owner and establish why she was found alone, wandering and searching for food.

Niamh Curran-Kelly, veterinary and welfare manager at Dogs Trust Ireland said: “A few days after arriving into our care, we noticed a thin piece of wood jutting out from Gracie’s side.

"An x-ray revealed the poor dog had swallowed a meat skewer which had exited her stomach and penetrated her spleen and flank. Gracie immediately underwent complicated surgery to remove the foreign body and miraculously survived.”

Gracie, a two-year-old Lurcher, who survived a complicated surgery to remove a meat skewer that was protruding form her side after the starving stray had swallowed it. Photograph: ©Fran Veale

Eimear Cassidy, regional rehoming manager at Dogs Trust Ireland at Dogs Trust Ireland said: “Gracie has amazed us all with her speedy recovery, and we can’t wait to find her a home where she never has to worry about where her next meal is coming from again.

"She is an exuberant lady so would be best suited to a home with children over 12. We’re hoping to find Gracie a home in the Munster area, if possible as that’s where she’s located at present.”

Dogs Trusts is hoping to find Gracie a home in the Munster area, if possible, as that is where she is located at present.

During the pandemic, Dogs Trust Ireland changed the way they operate regionally, which enables them to rehome even more dogs across Ireland.

Through their new Regional Rehoming Programme, the charity now rehomes dogs all around the country without the need to visit their rehoming centre in Dublin.

You can visit www.DogsTrust.ie/Regional for more information about adopting a dog outside the Dublin area.