Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 08:58

State urged to pay holiday home owners for Ukraine refugee accommodation

The Irish Refugee Council (IRC) has urged the Government to give holiday home owners €300 to €400 per month
State urged to pay holiday home owners for Ukraine refugee accommodation

Olivia Kelleher

The Irish Refugee Council (IRC) has urged the Government to give holiday home owners €300 to €400 per month to allow their properties to be used by Ukrainian refugees.

Chief Executive of the IRC Nick Henderson told Newstalk Breakfast that a voluntary pledge scheme would help to encourage holiday home owners to open up their properties to refugees making their way from Ukraine to Ireland.

“We are recommending a voluntary holiday home pledge scheme. If you own a holiday home and it is vacant, you could pledge it to be used by refugees for say, a minimum of six months, and in return you would receive a monthly allowance, not at market rental rate.

"This, we believe, would significantly assist in the accommodation of refugees."

Mr Henderson said the compensation from the Government to holiday home owners would in all likelihood hugely increase the pool of properties available to refugees.

"The IRC paper recommends approximately €300 to €400 per month and that would be a sizeable amount of money over six months," he said.

"It wouldn’t be the rental rate still though it would be an amount of money the owner could use for their own means.

"Crucially, it might encourage people to do a good thing and bring on more and a greater supply of accommodation to meet this challenge.”

Meanwhile, the IRC has also called on the Government to support refugees through the housing process. The council also maintains that some of the emergency solutions being utilised in response to the war in Ukraine could be used as longer-term alternatives to Direct Provision.

More in this section

Coveney ‘not very keen’ on drafting in troops to deal with Dublin Airport queues Coveney ‘not very keen’ on drafting in troops to deal with Dublin Airport queues
Man in his 30s dies in single-car collision in Co Tipperary Man in his 30s dies in single-car collision in Co Tipperary
EU investigates chocolate-linked salmonella outbreak before Easter EU investigates chocolate-linked salmonella outbreak before Easter
Ultimate ‘fixer-upper’ manor to transform into five-star hotel after selling for €300,000

Ultimate ‘fixer-upper’ manor to transform into five-star hotel after selling for €300,000

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more