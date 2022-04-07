Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 08:13

Man in his 30s dies in single-car collision in Co Tipperary

Gardaí were alerted to the fatal collision on the R664, at Garyduff, Aherlow, at approximately 9.45pm
A man aged in his 30s has died following a single-car road collision in Co Tipperary last night.

Gardaí were alerted to the fatal collision on the R664, at Garyduff, Aherlow, at approximately 9.45pm.

The man in his 30s, the driver and only person in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a postmortem will take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by Garda forensic collision investigators, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

