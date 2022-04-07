Ukrainian man who lived in Ireland for 20 years dies after returning to fight

A Ukrainian father-of-two who spent more than 20 years living in Ireland has been killed after returning to his homeland to defend it during its war against Russia.

Oleksandr Zavhorodniy, known as Alex to his Irish friends, died on March 30th, family friend Anye Neilande said in a post on GoFundMe.

It is believed the 45-year-old, who had worked in the Aldi store in Sandyford, left for Ukraine on March 2nd and died while fighting in Popasna near Luhansk.

Ms Neilande, who set up the GoFundMe to raise money for Mr Zavhorodniy’s family, said Ireland was “his second home” but his heart “remained in Ukraine.”

“He spent over 20 years in Ireland, where he found his second home. His heart, however, remained in Ukraine, and that's why he chose to go back... to protect his country and its people,” she wrote.

“When Alex arrived in Warsaw, he gave everything he had at the time to those in need (women and children). When he arrived at the military unit, he kept positive and did his best to calm his worrying family and friends by joking and sending funny pictures...

“We all will miss his kindness and cracking sense of humor, even in the most challenging situations.”

The fundraiser, aiming to help Mr Zavhorodniy’s family who “now away from home, mostly displaced, and devastated… [and] will not be able to attend his funerals in his hometown Ohtyrka” had raised €11,830 as of Thursday morning.

Aldi coworkers

Aldi said that Mr Zavhorodniy was a "valued and much-loved member" of the team for over eight years, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

"He was a great asset to the company and will be greatly missed. We are all shocked by this news and our thoughts are with Oleksandr’s family and friends at this very difficult time."

The supermarket chain said it has made counselling services available to all colleagues "impacted by this terrible news and will be offering supports to Oleksandr’s immediate family".

The fundraising page for Mr Zavhorodniy’s family can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/paying-tribute-to-oleksandr-zavhorodniy.