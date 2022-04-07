Remitly to create 120 new jobs with expansion of Cork operations

Remitly, a digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families, is set to create approximately 120 jobs over the next six months with the expansion of its operations in Cork.

The company was founded in Seattle in 2011 and established its fraud and compliance centre of excellence in Cork, which currently has more than 100 employees, in June 2020.

Remitly said it will be hiring for roles including customer protection associates, customer success team managers, program specialists and compliance analysts during its next phase of growth at its office in Penrose Dock in Cork.

Tánaiste and Minister for Employment Leo Varadkar said the expansion was “great news for Cork,” adding he was “sure the company will have no problem filling the new roles with the wealth of talent in the area.”

Chief customer and people officer at Remitly, Rene Yoakum, said the company was “incredibly excited to nearly double the size of our talented team in Cork this year.”

“We are working to transform the way immigrants send money globally and doing it in a way that is truly customer centric. We look forward to welcoming 120 new Remitlians to the team who share our passion for serving customers, solving fascinating problems and having fun with talented colleagues.”

Cork FinTech

Remitly has recently taken on an almost 20,000-square-foot office complex at Penrose Dock in Cork’s new docklands.

Director of Ireland Operations, Dermot Kennedy, said support had been strong from IDA Ireland.

“Industry alignment is also key and we have been able to partner with University College Cork and Cork Institute of Technology, which is exciting for us as we look to our future in Cork,” he said.

Chief executive of IDA Ireland, Martin Shanahan, said: “Today’s announcement by Remitly is very good news from a company that has experienced rapid growth in recent years.

“Remitly’s presence in Cork strengthens the southwest region’s FinTech cluster. Its plans for its fraud and compliance centre of excellence is a strong vote of confidence in the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the region.”

Remitly employs over 1,800 full-time equivalent employees globally, with its headquarters in Seattle and eight other office locations.

The mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants has served over five million customers globally across more than 75 currencies.

To explore opportunities at Remitly Cork you can visit www.remitly.com/ie/en/careers.