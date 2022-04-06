Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 16:51

Covid: 8,354 new cases confirmed, 19 newly notified deaths

A total of 6,824 Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the State since the onset of the pandemic
Covid: 8,354 new cases confirmed, 19 newly notified deaths

Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has confirmed 8,354 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

The figures show 4,076 cases were confirmed through the PCR testing system, while a further 4,278 were positive antigen test results uploaded via the HSE portal.

There were also 19 further Covid-related deaths notified on Wednesday, brining the total number to 6,824.

Almost 83,000 PCR tests were conducted over the past seven days, with a positivity rate of 32.2 per cent.

On Wednesday morning, there were 1,333 people with the virus in hospital, 58 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

More in this section

EU investigates chocolate-linked salmonella outbreak before Easter EU investigates chocolate-linked salmonella outbreak before Easter
Former P&amp;O employee sues company for unfair dismissal and discrimination Former P&O employee sues company for unfair dismissal and discrimination
Taoiseach 'very concerned' about low-income households as inflation bites Taoiseach 'very concerned' about low-income households as inflation bites
Open fires, dogs allowed and no TVs: Lonely Planet names 20 best pubs in Ireland

Open fires, dogs allowed and no TVs: Lonely Planet names 20 best pubs in Ireland

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more