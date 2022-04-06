Covid: 8,354 new cases confirmed, 19 newly notified deaths

Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has confirmed 8,354 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon.

The figures show 4,076 cases were confirmed through the PCR testing system, while a further 4,278 were positive antigen test results uploaded via the HSE portal.

There were also 19 further Covid-related deaths notified on Wednesday, brining the total number to 6,824.

Almost 83,000 PCR tests were conducted over the past seven days, with a positivity rate of 32.2 per cent.

On Wednesday morning, there were 1,333 people with the virus in hospital, 58 of whom were being treated in intensive care.