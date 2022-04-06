LinkedIn names top 25 workplaces in Ireland

James Cox

Professional network LinkedIn has today revealed its list of the top 25 workplaces in Ireland, with Accenture revealed as the top company to work for.

IBM and Alphabet Inc (the parent company of Google) placed second and third on the list respectively.

The Top Companies list, published for the first time in Ireland, identifies the top 25 firms in the country that offer career growth, skills development opportunities and job stability.

The LinkedIn Top Companies list shines a light on the organisations that, specifically over the past year, have demonstrated they can provide employees with the opportunity to grow – both internally, and after they have left the business.

The list is compiled based on actions taken on the platform by LinkedIn’s two million Irish members between January and December 2021, also including each company’s stability and gender diversity, as well as skills growth and ability to advance internally.

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Operating in Ireland for over 50 years, Accenture has a workforce of over 5,000 people in Dublin and Cork, representing 95 different nationalities.

The financial services, technology, health and professional services sectors that notably adapted to meet the challenges that arose during the course of the pandemic, were well represented on the list with organisations such as AIB, Apple, Pfizer and PWC featuring prominently.

Sandrine Chauvin, LinkedIn news international executive editor said: “The competition for talent has never been greater as people rethink how, why and where they work in the midst of the great reshuffle. As a result, the organisations that have succeeded over the past two years of tumultuous change are those that offered the best combination of flexibility, purpose and reward."

Aisling Campbell, head of human resources at Accenture, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as the top company to work for in Ireland by LinkedIn. Today’s talent expects to have a variety of work and a number of different career moves within their working life. We actively work with our employees to encourage and grow them for a long-term career at Accenture.”

The top 25 companies in Ireland according to LinkedIn this year were:

1.Accenture

2. IBM

3. Alphabet Inc

4. Apple

5. Intel

6. AIB

7. Pfizer

8. AstraZeneca

9. Johnson & Johnson

10. Dell Technologies

11. PayPal

12. PwC

13. Merck

14. GE

15. Meta

16. Citi

17. Boston Scientific

18. KPMG

19. Bank of America

20. PepsiCo

21. A&L Goodbody LLP

22. Abbott

23. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

24. EY

25. SAP