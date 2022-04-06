Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 10:42

Former P&O employee sues company for unfair dismissal and discrimination

It comes after criminal and civil investigations were launched into the firm’s decision to sack nearly 800 workers.
Former P&amp;O employee sues company for unfair dismissal and discrimination

By Meg Hill and Neil Lancefield, PA

A former P&O Ferries chef is reportedly suing the company for unfair dismissal, racial discrimination and harassment.

The BBC reports John Lansdown has filed a tribunal claim against the company and its chief executive, and is seeking financial compensation and exemplary damages of up to £76million (€91 million).

P&O Ferries said its job cuts were “categorically not based on race or the nationality of the staff involved”, in a statement carried by the broadcaster.

Mr Lansdown said the action was about the “bigger picture”.

“This is not just about me. Seven hundred and 99 of my seafaring family have lost their livelihoods, their way of life, their homes for half the year,” he told the BBC.

It comes after criminal and civil investigations were launched on April 1st into the decision by P&O Ferries to sack nearly 800 workers.

The company was widely criticised for making the seafarers redundant without notice on March 17th.

UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the Insolvency Service had started “formal criminal and civil investigations”.

The Insolvency Service said: “Following its inquiries, the Insolvency Service has commenced formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding the recent redundancies made by P&O Ferries.

“As these are ongoing investigations, no further comment or information can be provided at this time.”

P&O Ferries chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite told a joint hearing of the Commons’ business and transport committees that his company broke the law by not consulting with trade unions before sacking workers.

More in this section

Michael Lynn trial: Solicitor ‘disgusted’ by suggestion she was aware of multiple loans Michael Lynn trial: Solicitor ‘disgusted’ by suggestion she was aware of multiple loans
Dublin Airport pick-up toll plan faces planning challenge Dublin Airport pick-up toll plan faces planning challenge
Minister Donnelly fully supports Holohan move to Trinity: 'lt is all public money' Minister Donnelly fully supports Holohan move to Trinity: 'lt is all public money'
Government told less than half of pledged homes for Ukrainians are 'suitable'

Government told less than half of pledged homes for Ukrainians are 'suitable'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more