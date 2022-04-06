Watch live: Ukraine president Zelenskiy addresses the Dáil and Seanad

Kenneth Fox
Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky is addressing a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad shortly.
He is appearing by video link in front of a joint session of the Oireachtas to discuss the war in his country.
A number of Ukrainian refugees are in the chamber as guests of the Ukrainian ambassador.
