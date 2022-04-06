What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wed, 06 Apr, 2022 - 08:13

Wednesday's front pages focus on Ukraine president Zelenskiy calling for Russia to be put on trial for war crimes. 
Wednesday's front pages focus on Ukraine president Zelenskiy calling for Russia to be put on trial for war crimes.

The Irish Times lead with quotes from Zelenskiy saying that Russia should be put on trial for war crimes committed during the Ukraine invasion

The Irish Examiner focuses on the ramifications of Europe's top court ruling that retaining Graham Dwyer's phone data was a breach of EU law.

The Echo lead with a story on Cork charities being inundated with people looking for Penny Dinners.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on the mystery around Tony Holohan being appointed to a role at Trinity college. Cabinet said they had no hand in the appointment.

The Irish Daily Mirror lead with a piece on the Kinahan gang giving the convicted businessman Jim Mansfield two suitcases of money that were in a home that was recently seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Meanwhile, the UK papers focus on Zelenskiy's comments about how Russia should be tried for war crimes. While The Guardian focuses on that line, The Times focus on calls for the UK to supply hypersonic missiles to Ukraine.

The Independent focuses on UK ministers being left in the dark about Covid spikes as a public health board being disbanded.

 

