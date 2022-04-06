Yellow wind warning in place for four counties

Kenneth Fox

A status yellow warning for wind has been issued for four counties in the north and west.

Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo will be affected from 1pm today until 9pm tonight.

Met Éireann's warning of very strong winds from the south-west that could make driving conditions difficult.

It will be windy today with widespread heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain in places, with the chance of hail and thunder.

Westerly winds will increase strong to near gale force and gusty, with some severe gusts, especially along Atlantic coasts. Some sunny spells too though; brightest in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees, coolest across Atlantic counties.

Thursday night is set to be cold and clear, apart from some wintry showers along north and west coasts. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with a touch of frost forming in just light northwesterly breezes.

Tomorrow is meant to be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with the chance of some wintry showers, mainly on hills and mountains. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

Friday night will be largely dry and clear, but cold with lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees. A touch of frost is possible, in a light northwesterly breeze.

Saturday is forecast to be dry and sunny across much of the country with just light variable breezes. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

Sunday will be wet and windy for much of the day with possible localised flooding. Southeasterly winds will be fresh to strong with highs of 12 to 14 degrees.