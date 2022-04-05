Two people arrested as gardaí seize €129,000 worth of drugs

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested two people and seized €129,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in Gorey, Co Wexford.

The arrests and drug seizure were part of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Wexford area.

A joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Revenue Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and the Wexford Divisional Drug Unit.

The operation resulted in the search of a premises in the Gorey area. During the course of this operation cocaine and herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €129,000 was seized by Customs Officers.

Gardaí arrested one man, aged 45, and one woman, aged 53, in relation to drug trafficking offences. They are currently being detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Gorey and Wexford Town Garda Stations. Investigations are continuing.