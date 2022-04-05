Baked goods supplier's challenge against Dunnes Stores is settled

High Court reporters

A baked goods supplier’s challenge alleging Dunnes Stores had conspired with a rival bakery has been settled and struck out.

Thornhaven Limited, a wholesaler that supplies a range of baked goods and cakes, including those under the trading name ‘Frere Jacques’, claimed in its 2014 action that Dunnes Stores had passed on sensitive commercial information to rival firm Matt Reilly Cakes Ltd.

The claims were denied.

The action was against Dunnes Stores and Matt Reilly Cakes.

When the case returned before the High Court on Tuesday, Mr Justice Senan Allen was told the matter had settled and could be struck out with the consent of the parties.

The judge struck out the action.

Claims

When bringing the action eight years ago Thornhaven, based at Jamestown Business Centre in Finglas, said it had a contract to supply various products it sourced from continental Europe.

It had alleged that confidential information it provided to Dunnes Stores concerning the pricing of its product range had been given to Matt Reilly Cakes.

Thornhaven claimed in 2014 that certain products Dunnes Stores stopped buying from it were then being supplied to the supermarket by Matt Reilly Cakes.

It claimed this amounted to a breach of confidence and had damaged Thornhaven’s business.

At the time, lawyers for the defendants described the claims as “outrageous”.