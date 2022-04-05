What the regional papers say: 'Creative housing accounting' and pensioner's warning

Sarah Mooney

Regional papers across Ireland this week feature stories of hospital overcrowding, a warning from a pensioner over an alleged scam and criticism of the Government's "creative housing accounting".

The Western People leads with an image of Charlie Bird being congratulated by his grandchildren, singer Daniel O'Donnell and broadcaster Ryan Tubridy on his ascent of Croagh Patrick last Saturday, describing the former RTÉ journalist as "a rock of strength".

The Roscommon Herald reports a local pensioner is warning people to be wary of strangers coming to their doors, after she was allegedly distracted by a young girl claiming to be from Ukraine and another person entered her home, taking a sum of money.

The Laois Nationalist reports a motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injures after a suspected hit-and-run at the weekend, while landlords of HAP properties are allegedly receiving "threatening letters" from Laois County Council demanding changes be made to the houses.

The Kildare Nationalist says the Government has been accused of "massaging the figures", trying to "hoodwink the public", and "shameful behaviour" after its claim last week of almost halving the waiting list for social housing in Kildare in the last five years.

The Nationalist in Carlow reports two Tullow businessmen have locked horns with Aldi over the retail giant's plans for the town, after it was granted permission to expand its Dublin Road store by a single storey to include an off-license area.

The Waterford News & Star reports an independent review of emergency care at University Hospital Waterford - which the HSE has chosen not to publish - found no evidence of a "clear strategic plan as to how change could be brought about at UHW."