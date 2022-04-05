Man (20s) arrested in connection with Carlow stabbing and €490,000 drug seizure

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested a man follow a serious assault and drug seizure in Co Carlow.

Officers attended a house in Tullow shortly after 3am on Monday, where they discovered a man (33) with apparent stab wounds.

The injured man was taken to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny for treatment where his condition has been described as serious but stable.

In a follow-up operation, a second house in Tullow was searched by gardaí and a man, aged in his mid 20s, was arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

Cocaine worth an estimated €490,000 was also discovered inside the property and has since been seized by gardaí and will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The arrested man is currently detained at Carlow Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.