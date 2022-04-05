Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 08:11

European court to rule on law relating to Graham Dwyer phone data challenge

Dwyer received a life sentence for the murder of Elaine O'Hara in 2015
The European Court of Justice is due to deliver a ruling on privacy laws, which will likely have a bearing on a challenge taken by convicted murder Graham Dwyer.

In 2015, Dwyer received a life sentence for the murder of Elaine O'Hara. The State's case against him relied heavily on data from his mobile phone.

Following his conviction, Dwyer mounted a challenge of the Irish law which allowed his mobile phone data to be retained.

The EU directive which underpinned the Irish law had been struck down the year before Dwyer's conviction and in 2018, the High Court ruled the law in question was "too general and indiscriminate".

The State appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court, which forwarded the matter to the European court to request clarity on a number of issues.

It is expected the ruling from the European court will strengthen Dwyer's case and have huge implications for the investigation of serious crime across the EU.

Following the European ruling, the matter will return to the Supreme Court, however, any changes to Dwyer's sentence will be decided by the Court of Appeal.

