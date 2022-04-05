Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 07:48

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

The front pages are led by the latest images from Ukraine
Climate, Ukraine and health service reforms are among the top stories on the front pages of the national newspaper's on Tuesday.

The Irish Times lead image shows Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Bucha, where he visited to assess the devastation following the departure of Russian forces. Mr Zelenskiy has warned further civilian deaths may be uncovered as Russian troops withdraw further to the southeast.

The Irish Sun reports on Aaron Brady, who in 2020 was convicted of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, being charged with conspiring to stop a key witness from giving evidence during his trial.

The paper also carries an image of June Brown, following news of her death, age 95, on Monday. Brown was best known for playing Dot Cotton in Eastenders for more than 30 years.

The Irish Daily Mail reports on offers for the Army be sent to Dublin Airport to ease delays at security, alongside an image of 'haunted hero leader' Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The Echo reports on a report from Family Carers Ireland, highlighting the additional costs facing carers.

Finally, the Irish Examiner reads: 'Critical moment to tackle climate', reporting on a report published on Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

In the UK, the West’s response to the war, the privatisation of Channel 4 and the latest from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are among the topics splashed across the national papers.

The Times leads on a call for “maximum” sanctions on Russia from the UK, while the i and the Financial Times report on an apparent split between France and Germany on repercussions for Russia.

The horrors of war have “shocked” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Daily Express, with the Daily Mirror carrying a letter addressed to ordinary Russians.

Metro reports civilians are being “killed for kicks” in Ukraine.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the UK government’s decision to continue with the privatisation of Channel 4.

Gyms, hospitals and shops getting the green light from the equalities watchdog to offer single-sex services is splashed by the Daily Mail.

The Independent and The Guardian have the latest warning from the IPCC.

The death of EastEnders star June Brown fills the front of The Sun.

And the Daily Star reports on continued travel delays as hundreds of flights are cancelled ahead of Easter.

