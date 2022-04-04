Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 22:09

Five youths pulled from crashed car that failed to stop for gardaí

The car failed to stop for gardaí who were on pro-active patrol in the Tallaght area
Five youths were forced to flee a crashed car that had caught on fire in Dublin on Sunday, after it earlier failed to stop for gardaí.

The incident occurred yesterday evening when the car first failed to stop for gardaí who were on pro-active patrol in the Tallaght area.

A Garda spokesperson said officers then launched “a managed containment operation”, which ended when the car struck a lamp post in the Nangor Road area of Clondalkin shortly before 8pm.

The driver of the car, a male in his late teens, was arrested under the Road Traffic Acts and was released without charge a short time later.

There were no reports of any injuries, the spokesperson said, with Garda enquires ongoing.

There were five male youths in the car at the time of the collision, according to a report in the Irish Examiner, who then had to exit the vehicle through a window with the help of gardaí after it began to emit smoke and flames.

