Tipperary man charged with 2017 murder in west Cork

Olivia Kelleher

A 42-year-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with the murder of an English national at his home in west Cork nearly five years ago.

Jonathan Ustic, a 51-year-old from Cornwall, was found dead at his rented terraced house on High Street in Skibbereen, Co Cork on September 24th, 2017, having sustained injuries during in an assault.

Andrew Nash, of Parnell Street in Thurles, Co Tipperary was brought before a special sitting of Bandon District Court on Monday where he was formally charged with the murder of Mr Ustic.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Long gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said gardaí arrested Mr Nash on Monday morning at 8.05am in Parnell Street, Thurles, before he was taken to Bandon Garda station for questioning.

Dt Sgt Long told the court that he charged Mr Nash with one count of murder of Mr Ustic at 11.32am on Mondat at the Garda station, adding that Mr Nash made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution.

Sgt Paul Kelly told Judge Colm Roberts that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

No application was made for bail, as it cannot be applied for at District Court level when a person is charged with murder.

Defence barrister Peter O’Flynn said his client was reserving the right to apply for bail in the High Court. Judge Roberts assigned free legal aid in the case after he was told that Mr Nash was in receipt of social welfare payments.

Judge Roberts remanded Mr Nash in custody to appear before Bandon District Court on April 7th.

Father of one Mr Ustic had moved to Ireland in 2005 and had previously lived in Drimoleague and Bantry, Co Cork and in Co Tipperary following his relocation from the UK.