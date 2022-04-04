Gardaí renew appeal for information after Co Tipperary fatal road traffic collision

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for information relating to a fatal road traffic collision which happened on Saturday.

The collision, which occurred at 12.45am on Saturday morning, happened at Greenane, Co Tipperary.

A man, who was the driver of the car and aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick.

Two women and another man, all aged in their 20s were taken to University Hospital Limerick. They were treated for injuries which were non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are being asked to make the footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.