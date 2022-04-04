Search underway off Rosslare after ferry passenger suspected of going overboard

A search operation is being carried out off the coast of Rosslare, Co Wexford after a man is believed to have gone overboard during a sailing of a Stena Line ferry.

The ferry was travelling from Cherbourg, France to Rosslare Europort on Monday morning when the alarm was raised.

According to the Irish Examiner, all passengers were detained on arrival at Rosslare, where a headcount of all the people onboard was carried out.

Gardaí said emergency services are conducting searches of the harbour.

Speaking to Beat News, Wexford People journalist Padraig Byrne said the headcount was carried out this morning and "it was established that there was a missing person".

"It is believed the man's personal belongings may have been discovered in the cabin," he added.

