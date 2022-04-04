HSE's Anne O'Connor to take up VHI MD role

Muireann Duffy

The HSE's chief operations officer, Anne O'Connor is to depart the executive in June to become the managing director of VHI Health and Wellbeing.

Having taken up her role in the HSE in 2018, Ms O'Connor led over 100,000 staff across the areas of health and social services and in acute hospital settings.

Ms O'Connor became a familiar face during the Covid-19 pandemic, speaking at the HSE's weekly press briefings, offering updates as to the situation in nursing homes and hospitals.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid commended Ms O'Connor for her "extraordinary contribution", wishing her the best on behalf of the organisation.

"She has not only led the operations of the health service through a period of great challenge and pressure, but she has done so while retaining an unwavering commitment to high quality and continuous improvement.

"The HSE is facing into a time of significant change, and the fact that it is in a position to do so with confidence owes an awful lot to Anne’s work," Mr Reid said.

VHI said Ms O'Connor will commence her new role in August and will also join the company's senior leadership team.

"We are delighted to have someone of Anne’s calibre and experience join the Vhi Group," VHI group chief executive Declan Moran said.

"Her clinical background and extensive management experience as well as her in-depth understanding of the Irish healthcare system and of integrated health service delivery will be invaluable to VHI as we execute our strategy in the years ahead."