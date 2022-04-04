Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 15:36

Teenager dies following motorway collision in Co Armagh

The young male was pronounced dead at the scene on the M1 between Moira and Lurgan on Sunday night.
By Rebecca Black, PA

A teenager has died following a road crash on the M1 in Co Armagh.

Police said the young male died as a result of the collision on the motorway between Moira and Lurgan on Sunday night.

Sergeant David Smart said officers received a report about the incident and responded at around 10.50pm.

“Tragically, a male in his teens was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said.

“We are investigating the tragic circumstances surrounding his death and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1799 03/04/22.”

