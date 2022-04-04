Charlie Bird pays tribute to woman who died on the Galtee mountains on Saturday

Charlie Bird has paid tribute to Cora O'Grady after she died on the Galtee mountains in Co Tipperary on Saturday.

As reported in the Irish Examiner, Ms O'Grady had been participating in the 'Climbing with Charlie' charity event when she suddenly took ill when descending the mountain. She later passed away.

Ms O'Grady, aged in her 50s, lived in Mitchelstown, Co Cork. She was the mother of two young children, aged 11 and eight.

In a post on Twitter, Mr Bird said: "I want to offer my condolences this morning to the family and friends of Cora O'Grady from Mitchelstown in County Cork.

"Cora who was climbing in the Galty mountains took ill and passed away. Her family and friends are in my thoughts and prayers."

Ms O'Grady's body had been taken to Waterford Regional Hospital, where a post-mortem was to take place.

A garda spokesperson added that a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

Mr Bird, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, was climbing Croagh Patrick with hundreds of supporters to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and suicide prevention charity Pieta House.

The climb raised more than €2 million.