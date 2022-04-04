Dublin man appears in court charged with murder of mother of two

Tom Tuite

A man has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him on Monday with the murder of his former partner in Dublin almost five years ago.

Construction worker Martin Hayes (32) of Poddle Close, Crumlin, Dublin, is accused of murdering mother of two, Amadea McDermott, at Rathvale Drive, Ayrfield, Coolock, north Dublin, on July 20th, 2017.

Ms McDermott, who was her 20s, died at Beaumont Hospital following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Anthony Maloney arrested Mr Hayes at Cork Street in Dublin on Monday morning.

He was then taken to Coolock Garda station and charged at 8.02am before being brought to appear before Judge Anthony Halpin at the Dublin District Court.

Detective Sergeant Maloney told the court that in reply to the charge, after caution, Mr Hayes answered: “Not guilty”.

The detective sergeant added that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

Defence solicitor Brian Keenan told Judge Halpin that while the district court had no jurisdiction to grant bail in this case, an application would be made in the High Court "in due course".

Legal aid was granted after the judge noted that Mr Hayes worked in construction, earning €380 a week. There was no garda objection.

Mr Hayes did not address the court.

Judge Halpin remanded him in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

He will face his next hearing at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.