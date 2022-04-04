Landlords required to register tenancies annually under new legislation

Muireann Duffy

Landlords are being warned they are now required to register tenancies annually with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) under new legislation which commenced on Monday, April 4th.

From today, landlords must register their tenancies each year, within one month of the anniversary of when the tenancy began.

The RTB said the change will allow them to gather more accurate and detailed tenancy and rent data, "ensuring more effective regulation of the rental sector".

To assist landlords, Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) and property professionals, the RTB has provided online resources detailing the new requirements.

The RTB's online registration system will also notify landlords in advance of the yearly anniversary to ensure they re-register on time, avoiding the late fees.

The annual costs of registering a tenancy will be €40 for private, costs and Student Specific Accommodation (SSA) rentals. The fee for tenancies managed by AHBs will be €20 annually, while there will be a fee waiver for landlords who currently have a 'Further Part 4' tenancy in place.

The RTB confirmed there will be a four-month transition period for tenancies with renewal anniversaries between April 4th-July 3rd, 2022. The transition period will end on August 3rd.