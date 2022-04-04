Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 12:12

Landlords required to register tenancies annually under new legislation

The Residential Tenancies Board said the change will allow them to gather more accurate data, enabling more effective regulation of the rental sector
Landlords required to register tenancies annually under new legislation

Muireann Duffy

Landlords are being warned they are now required to register tenancies annually with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) under new legislation which commenced on Monday, April 4th.

From today, landlords must register their tenancies each year, within one month of the anniversary of when the tenancy began.

The RTB said the change will allow them to gather more accurate and detailed tenancy and rent data, "ensuring more effective regulation of the rental sector".

To assist landlords, Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) and property professionals, the RTB has provided online resources detailing the new requirements.

The RTB's online registration system will also notify landlords in advance of the yearly anniversary to ensure they re-register on time, avoiding the late fees.

The annual costs of registering a tenancy will be €40 for private, costs and Student Specific Accommodation (SSA) rentals. The fee for tenancies managed by AHBs will be €20 annually, while there will be a fee waiver for landlords who currently have a 'Further Part 4' tenancy in place.

The RTB confirmed there will be a four-month transition period for tenancies with renewal anniversaries between April 4th-July 3rd, 2022. The transition period will end on August 3rd.

More in this section

Workday announces plan to create 1,000 jobs with new headquarters in Grangegorman Workday announces plan to create 1,000 jobs with new headquarters in Grangegorman
Birth rates increase for the first time since the financial crash Birth rates increase for the first time since the financial crash
Public asked to be mindful as fire services gear up for increased number of gorse fires Public asked to be mindful as fire services gear up for increased number of gorse fires
Gardaí warn parents of new 'sextortion' scam targeting secondary school students

Gardaí warn parents of new 'sextortion' scam targeting secondary school students

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more